/'Historically reliable and accurate source': CIA backs Trump's claims of destroying Iran's nuclear programme

US' Central Intelligence Agency releases a statement backing President Donald Trump's claims of destroying Iran's nuclear programme. On the day America launched strikes on Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, Trump said, 'Iran's key nuclear facilities have been completed and totally obliterated.' It's only days later that reports by an Israeli intelligence official claimed that the aerial strikes were a setback to the nuclear programme by ‘several years,’ but have not destroyed or dismantled it completely.

And now, a statement from CIA Director John Ratcliffe says, “CIA can confirm that a body of credible intelligence indicates Iran's nuclear programme has been severely damaged by the recent, targeted strikes. This includes new intelligence from an historically reliable and accurate source/method that several key Iranian nuclear facilities were destroyed and would have to be rebuilt over the course of years.”

It added, "CIA continues to collect additional reliably sourced information to keep appropriate decision-makers and oversight bodies fully informed. When possible, we will also provide updates and information to the American public, given the national importance of this matter and in every attempt to provide transparency."

The Israeli intelligence official claims, these military strikes on the nuclear facilities will serve as a deterrent against the Islamic Republic that is trying to enrich uranium. And the assessment is constantly being monitored and updated and in the coming weeks, more inputs will ascertain the extent of damage and the status of Iran’s nuclear program in question.

On the contrary, Trump in his address had said, "Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity, a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world’s number one state sponsor of terror.”