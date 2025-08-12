/‘New stage in fighting in Gaza’: IDF chief says all options presented to security cabinet aimed at ‘defeat of Hamas’

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Monday (Aug 11) said that all options presented to the security cabinet last week were focused on defeating Hamas. Zamir’s remarks come in response to the critics, who accused the top army officials of preferring an approach aimed more at freeing hostages rather than dismantling the Palestinian militant group.

“In accordance with the cabinet’s decision, we are at the outset of a new stage in the fighting in Gaza. We will develop the best method according to the defined objectives, while maintaining professionalism and the principles that guide our actions,” Zamir said as quoted by The Times of Israel.

The IDF chief’s comments come as the army is preparing to capture Gaza City, after the security cabinet approved Netanyahu’s plan to ‘take over’ the territory.

“We will do this according to the readiness of the forces and the weaponry, with the hostages in mind — we will do everything to preserve their lives and bring them home,” he said.

Zamir further clarified that all alternative plans that were presented to the cabinet “intended to bring about the defeat of Hamas, with full understanding of the implications in all aspects.”

Earlier reports suggested that Zamir had opposed the Israeli prime minister’s plans over humanitarian concerns and risking the lives of the hostages. Critics of the alternative plans said that they were more focused on freeing the hostages than on defeating the militant group.

“The IDF knows how to capture Gaza City, just as it knew how to capture Khan Younis and Rafah. Our forces manoeuvred there in the past; we will know how to do so again,” Zamir said.

The IDF chief, who was speaking at an assessment focused on evaluating the military’s operational readiness during the war, added that the standing army and reserves must be allowed “breathing space” to continue operations in Gaza “in the most efficient and optimal way, while preserving strength for the future.”

The meeting was part of a broader process to create a multi-year plan for the army, while maintaining continued operations, according to the IDF.