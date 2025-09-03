/'Longer you live, younger you become': Putin, Xi Jinping caught on hot mic discussing immortality, 150-year lifespan

As Russian President Vladimir Putin met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday (Aug 3) during a military parade in Beijing, a hot mic leak has made the headlines. The two leaders were caught discussing immortality and the possibility of humans living for 150 years. The moment came as Putin and Xi walked with North Korea's Kim Jong Un at the head of a delegation of more than two dozen foreign leaders to view a military parade in Beijing marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two. The two leaders can be heard saying that the longer one lives, the younger they become. In the press conference, Putin agreed to talk with his Chinese counterpart about the topic.

The rare hot mic moment provided an insight into the unscripted chat between two of the world’s most prominent strongmen. News agency Reuters stated that the hot mic carried on the livestream was provided by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV to other media. As Putin and Xi walked toward Tiananmen Square to view the parade with Kim, Putin's translator could be heard saying in Chinese: “Biotechnology is continuously developing. Human organs can be continuously transplanted. The longer you live, the younger you become, and (you can) even achieve immortality.” In response, Xi was heard responding in Chinese: "Some predict that in this century humans may live to 150 years old." North Korea's Kim Jong Un was also present during the conversation. Bloomberg reported Xi's response translated in Russian: “Earlier, people rarely lived to 70, but these days at 70 years you are still a child.”

Will Putin meet Zelensky?

In the same press conference, Putin said that he never ruled out meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky but questioned his legitimacy as president. He added that if Zelensky is interested in meeting, he should come to Moscow. He said that Russian forces are 'advancing' across the entire Ukraine, adding that Russia will “carry on fighting if peace deal is not reached.” Justifying the war, he said that Russia is fighting for the people and not for territories. He questioned Zelensky's legitimacy as president, highlighting that his tenure has ended and claimed that Ukraine cannot sustain a heavy offensive anymore. "Let's see how the situation develops. If not, then we will have to resolve all our tasks militarily," Putin told reporters in Beijing when asked about the prospects for a deal.