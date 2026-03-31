/‘Just take it’: Trump says countries have 2 options amid Iran war, either ‘buy oil from US’ or go get from Strait

Countries grappling with fuel shortages amid the escalating Middle East conflict have just two choices – buy from the United States or secure supplies themselves via the Iran-blocked Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, also taking a dig at allies who snubbed his call to join the war.

"All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the US, we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT," he said in a social media post.

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“You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself. The USA won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!” he added.

'France has been very unhelpful, US will remember'

The American president also slammed France for refusing to allow military supply flights to Israel to cross its airspace. "The Country of France wouldn’t let planes headed to Israel, loaded up with military supplies, fly over French territory. France has been VERY UNHELPFUL with respect to the “Butcher of Iran,” who has been successfully eliminated! The U.S.A. will REMEMBER!!!" he wrote in another post on Truth Social.

Strait of Hormuz

Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz - a crucial chokepoint that carries nearly 20 per cent of the world’s oil - shortly after the US launched a limited military operation on February 28. The move sparked a severe fuel crunch and sent crude prices soaring past $100 a barrel, up from about $75 earlier.