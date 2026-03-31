/‘Why would any US President consider Pakistan as host?’: Mary Millben calls out Trump for letting ‘terrorist country’ mediate in Iran war

American singer and political commentator Mary Millben, on Tuesday (March 31), sparked a controversy after she strongly criticised Pakistan’s potential role in mediating peace talks between the US and Iran amid the ongoing war. Her remarks came after a televised interview involving Bret Baier and Pakistan’s ambassador to the US, where the idea of Pakistan acting as a diplomatic intermediary was discussed.

Calling the interview bizarre, Millben questioned the US over considering Pakistan as a host country for mediating the peace deal between Washington and Tehran. She further recalled Islamabad’s role in the 9/11 terror attack and termed Pakistan as the key problem in the world of terrorism.

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Taking to X, the American singer wrote, “Bizarre interview today between my friend Bret Baier and the Pakistani Ambassador to US. Why would any US President consider Pakistan as a host country for mediating a peace deal between the US and Iran?"

“Not forgetting Pakistan’s role in 9/11, verified in global terrorism, and harboring Bin Laden. Pakistan, a terrorist country, hosting Iran, another terrorist country, in conversations of peace with the US? The Pakistani Government is delusional. They are trying to make themselves relevant without understanding they themselves are a key problem in the world of terrorism," she added.

Millben, while referring to Pakistan as a terrorist country, slammed the US administration for getting cosy with Islamabad and hoped that the next US President would resume a genuine relationship with India, as New Delhi is Washington’s strongest democratic partner.