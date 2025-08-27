/'It takes two to tango': Trump comments on Ukraine deal, says Zelensky isn't 'innocent' either

US President Donald Trump, when asked about the meeting between Russian President and Ukrainian president, said on Tuesday (August 26) that it takes "two people t tango". He said, "you got to get them together." The American president added that his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, "isn not exactly innocent either."

"It’s no different than the worst wars that I’ve ever seen, and if I can stop it – because I have a certain power or a certain relationship – I had a very good relationship with President Putin, very, very good. That’s a positive thing again," Trump said.

Moreover, the president kept his answer short and snappy when asked about Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov’s comments that Russia wasn’t interested in a long-term peace deal with Ukraine. “Doesn’t matter what they say. Everybody’s posturing. It’s all bullshit,” Trump said.