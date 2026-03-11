/'Island for corruption': Khamenei’s X account targets Trump with ‘Epstein Island’ jibe as Iran’s war narrative intensifies

Iran has intensified its propaganda campaign against the United States by invoking the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, as geopolitical tensions continue amid the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran. The X account associated with Iran's former supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, shared an excerpt from a speech by the late Iranian leader, linking the United States to what he described as corruption symbolised by Jeffrey Epstein’s private island in the United States Virgin Islands. The post included a graphic of a large dossier labeled “Epstein,” floating like an island in the sea. The illustration appeared to contain a subtle reference to Donald Trump through a red tie emerging from the file, an accessory the US president is known for wearing frequently.

The design of the file also resembled an aircraft carrier stationed near the Persian Gulf, complete with fighter jets, a radar station and a US flag. The imagery appeared to suggest that Washington’s military actions in West Asia are intended to divert attention from the domestic fallout linked to the Epstein scandal. However, no evidence has emerged to substantiate that claim.

Here's what Ali Khamenei had said on Epstein Files

In January 2026, the late Iranian Supreme Leader reacted to the global discussion surrounding the Epstein Files, arguing that systems of oppression remain unchanged even if their outward appearance evolves. “You must have heard on the world news over the past few months that they’ve created an island for corruption [Epstein’s island]. Is that a joke? Moral corruption, corruption in actions, oppression, force, coercion, interference, striking whoever they can reach and clawing at whatever they can get their hands on. Human beings are still the same human beings; however, their language and appearance have changed,” the Ayatollah said.

“Today, he [the oppressor] enters the arena wearing cologne, a necktie, a suit, and fine clothes. However, they’re the same people and they haven't changed. Today, humanity, of course, I don't mean all of humanity when I say this, in many societies, especially Western ones, humanity is afflicted by this plague. Rights are trampled on, and the weak are killed,” he added.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.