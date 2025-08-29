/‘Investment of $67 billion from Japan in India in next 10 years’: PM Modi shares promising goals on his Tokyo visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India and Japan have set a goal of investment of 10 trillion Yen ($67 billion) from Japan in the country in the next 10 years. He made the remarks during a joint press briefing with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo on Friday (Aug 29). PM Modi is currently on a two-day official visit to the country to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

“We have set a goal of investment of 10 trillion Yen from Japan in India in the next 10 years. Special emphasis will be laid on connecting India's and Japan's small and medium enterprises and startups,” PM Modi said after holding a “productive” and “purposeful” bilateral talks with the Japanese prime minister.

Addressing the press briefing, PM Modi talked about the India-Japanese partnership in various sectors, including AI, semiconductors, environment and medicine.

“Our Joint Crediting Mechanism for energy is a major victory. It shows that our green partnership is as strong as our economic partnership. In this direction, we are also beginning the sustainable fuels initiatives and battery supply chain partnership. We are launching the economic security cooperation initiative. Under this, we will go ahead in critical and strategic sectors, with an extensive approach.”

He added, “Cooperation in the high technology sector is a priority for both of us. In this regard, Digital Partnership 2.0 and AI Cooperation Initiative are being taken up. Semiconductors and rare earth minerals will be at the top of our agenda.”

The Indian prime minister said that Japanese technology and Indian talent are “a winning combination”. He said that the two nations are working on high-speed rail, ports, aviation, and ship-building. PM Modi and PM Shigeru Ishiba also welcomed the agreement between ISRO and JAXA for the cooperation in Chandrayaan 5 Mission, adding that the active cooperation between the two nations “will cross the boundaries of the earth and become a symbol of humanity's progress in space.”