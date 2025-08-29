/PM Modi receives Daruma doll during Japan visit – Know its significance and cultural essence

During his two-day visit to Japan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with a Daruma doll by the Chief priest of Shorinzan Daruma-Ji Temple, Rev Seishi Hirose, in Tokyo on Friday (Aug 29). The traditional Japanese doll, which was gifted to PM Modi as a gesture of goodwill between the two nations, is a symbol of good luck and holds a significant place in the country’s culture.

The hollow, round, and brightly painted doll represents resilience, perseverance, and good fortune and is one of the most enduring cultural symbols of Japan. It is modelled on Bodhidharma, the founder of Zen Buddhism.

The doll has a unique weighted design that ensures that it returns to an upright position if it is pushed over, reflecting the Japanese proverb: “Nanakorobi yaoki”, which translates to “fall seven times, stand up eight”.

