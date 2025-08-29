/'I think I'm dying of cancer': Minneapolis shooter's last letter might shock you

Amid the investigation into the Minneapolis Catholic school shooting, the shooter Robin Westman's 4-page handwritten letter to his family and friends has been found, in which she said, "I don't expect forgiveness."
"I don't expect forgiveness, and I don't expect any apology. I have to hold much weight. But to my family and those close to me, I do apologise for the effects my actions will have on your lives. Please know I care for all of you so much, and it pains me to bring this storm of chaos into your lives. This will affect so many more people than the ones that are immediately involved," the shooter wrote.