United States President Donald Trump has backed former Governor Andrew Cuomo after the latter decided to run in the New York City mayoral race as an independent. Last month, Cuomo was defeated by Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani in the primaries. Speaking to reporters, Trump on Tuesday (July 15) said that Cuomo can still win the elections in November.

"I think he should stay. I think Andrew would have a good shot of winning," Trump said. Asked whether he prefers Cuomo to win, Trump said: "I don’t want to say. I’m a Republican; he’s a democrat or an independent." "He’s got to run a tough campaign. You know, he’s running against a communist,” the US president said, repeating his old tirade against Mamdani. The Mamdani camp claimed that this was Donald Trump's endorsement for Cuomo. "Obviously, this triumph speaks for itself. The question now is whether Cuomo will embrace Trump’s support publicly or continue to just accept it in private," Mamdani campaign spokesperson Jeffrey Lerner said in a statement quoted by USA Today.

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday (July 14) that he will campaign for mayor of New York City as an independent candidate. In a video, Cuomo announced that he was making another run to combat Mamdani, who he said “offers slick slogans but no real solutions.” “The fight to save our city isn’t over,” Cuomo said. “Only 13 percent of New Yorkers voted in the June primary. The general election is in November and I am in it to win it.”

Recently, Mamdani was caught amid controversies over his old social media posts and his visit to a Brooklyn mosque during the Mayoral campaign trail. His old social media posts include showing the middle finger to a statue of Christopher Columbus in Astoria and a series of tweets in which he appears to be defending US cleric Anwar al-Awlaki, who was linked to the terrorist group al-Qaida.

Zohran Mamdani's victory and Trump