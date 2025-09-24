/'I don’t like paedophiles': Indian-origin man kills 71-year-old sex offender in 'honestly fun' murder

A 29-year-old Indian-origin man on Tuesday (Sep 23) has been charged with murder in Fremont, California, after he stabbed a 71-year-old registered sex offender, identified as David Brimmer. Police said that the attack by the man was ‘targeted.’ The suspect, identified as Varun Suresh, a resident of Fremont, was caught at the crime scene with a knife. He was immediately arrested under California’s Penal Code 187(a).

According to police, officers responded to reports of a violent fight on September 18 around 12:01 pm at Upper Vintners Circle. They found Brimmer with serious stab wounds, but despite immediate medical efforts, he still died at the spot. This was the city’s fifth murder case this year.

Why Varun Suresh killed Brimmer and who is he?

Investigators said Suresh used Megan’s Law, an online database of sex offenders, to locate Brimmer. Interestingly, Brimmer had previously served nine years in prison for child sexual assault in 1995. Police confirmed that Suresh and Brimmer did not have any personal connections with each other before the attack.

Investigators have suggested that some court documents state that Suresh posed as an accountant who goes door-to-door before reaching Brimmer’s home. Brimmer tried to escape, but Suresh allegedly chased him into a neighbor’s garage and stabbed him in the neck and told him to “repent.” Police also said that Suresh then cut Brimmer’s throat to ensure that he was dead.

After being arrested by the police, Suresh reportedly told investigators that he targeted Brimmer because of his age and vulnerability, and also added that killing him was “honestly fun”. He also said, “I don’t like paedophiles. They deserve to die.” Further, Suresh admitted he never planned to flee from the spot and would have called police himself if they had not arrived.