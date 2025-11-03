/'He was offended': Canada's Carney desperate to resume trade talks, apologises to Trump over anti-tariff Reagan ad

Tensions between Canada and the United States continue over anti-tariff political advertisement with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney now saying that he had even apologised to US President Donald Trump for the ad. Carney also revealed that he had told Ontario Premier Doug Ford not to run it. After Trump stopped trade talks, Carney, on a number of occasions hinted that he to cooperate with the US.

Speaking to reporters after attending an Asia-Pacific summit in South Korea, Carney said, “I did apologise to the president. The President was offended. I told Ford I did not want to go forward with the ad.” While departing South Korea earlier this week, Trump remarked he had a "very nice" conversation with Carney at that dinner, but did not elaborate.

Carney's comment came after Ontario declined to apologise for sponsoring the advertisement. Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters at the province’s legislature in Toronto, “We have achieved our goal, to make sure that conversation starts with the American people, and with their elected officials, and my goodness, it’s started all right. The best ad that ever ran, I’ll tell you,” he said.

Last month, Trump in a Truth Social post said that he is ending trade talks with Canada over the Reagan ad. Moreover, he also increased tariffs on Canada by an additional 10 per cent. He wrote on Truth Social, “Their Advertisement was to be taken down, IMMEDIATELY, but they let it run last night during the World Series, knowing that it was a FRAUD,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, angrily.

What was the advertisement?