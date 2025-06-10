/‘Delivering aid doesn't involve Instagram selfies’: Greta Thunberg deported from Israel after Gaza aid boat seizure

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg has left Israel for France after being detained alongside other activists aboard a boat attempting to deliver aid to Gaza. The group’s yacht, the Madleen, was intercepted by Israeli forces on Monday before being towed to Ashdod port.

Israeli government confirms deportation

“Greta Thunberg is departing Israel on a flight to France,” Israel’s foreign ministry posted on X, along with two photos of Thunberg aboard a plane. The activist was among 12 campaigners arrested for trying to break the Israeli naval blockade in a symbolic gesture aimed at drawing attention to Gaza’s worsening humanitarian crisis.

“The passengers of the ‘Selfie Yacht’ arrived at Ben Gurion airport to depart from Israel and return to their home countries,” the Israeli foreign ministry said on X. “Those who refuse to sign deportation documents and leave Israel will be brought before a judicial authority,” it added.

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said five of the six French nationals detained refused to sign deportation documents and would now be brought before an Israeli judicial authority. “One of them has agreed to leave voluntarily and should return today. The other five will be subject to forced deportation proceedings,” he stated on X. The six include MEP Rima Hassan and Al Jazeera journalist Omar Faiad.

Israeli authorities warn of legal action

The Israeli foreign ministry said, “Those who refuse to sign deportation documents and leave Israel will be brought before a judicial authority.” The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), which organised the trip, said all activists were being processed by Israeli officials. “They may be permitted to fly out of Tel Aviv as early as tonight,” it posted.

FFC calls seizure unlawful, demands release

The FFC accused Israel of violating international law by intercepting the vessel in international waters and detaining the volunteers. It claimed the Madleen was carrying food, baby formula, and medical supplies. “We continue to demand the immediate release of all volunteers and the return of the stolen aid,” the group said.

Israel defends action, calls it media stunt

In a sharp response on X, Israel’s foreign ministry accused the campaigners of attempting a “media provocation” with minimal supplies. “While Greta and others attempted to stage a media provocation whose sole purpose was to gain publicity… more than 1,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza from Israel within the past two weeks,” it wrote. “There are ways to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip – they do not involve Instagram selfies.”