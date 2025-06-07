/'Grab your popcorn and watch it': Is Trump-Musk feud 'fake and staged'? Here's what conspiracy theorists said

As US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk got in a feud on Thursday night over the tax and spending bill, the conspiracy theorists have a lot to say as they come up with their wild theories.

While social media users suggested that the clash between the two was "fake" and "staged". Others stated that they "cooked up" the feud while Musk was working from Mar-a-Lago back in January.

This comes a couple days after Musk took to X, posting series of tweets, targeting the US president over the "Big Beautiful Bill". He even claimed that the Trump administration was not releasing the Epstein Files because the Trump is mentioned in them. However on Saturday, he deleted those posts.

Liz Crokin, a Pizzagate conspiracy theorist shared a post on X, claiming that it would not surprise them if the Deep State created fake evidence falsely implicating Trump.

Crokin met Trump in Mar-a-Lago in 2022. Moreover, his post was viewed 440,000 times.

"If this is the case, their scheme will fail and backfire. So grab your popcorn and watch the media and Democrats falsely report Trump is a pedophile and a sex trafficker—this boomerang will be epic! 5D chess at its finest, baby—checkmate!," Crokin said.

QAnon and conspiracy theory circles stated that the Musk vs Trump clash was a way to trick Democrats into demanding Epstein file disclosures.

Some also called it a scripted ploy, which is dubbed as "kayfabe", a pro-wrestling term for staged conflicts.

“Elon Musk basically lived at Mar-A-Lago for a few months,” he wrote on his Telegram channel. “Lots of time to plan things out. As much as they are trying to sell this argument to everyone that this is real, it isn’t. Only anons understand why … It’s KAYFAB [sic] on a MAGAnamonous level.”

AwakenedOutlaw, a QAnon influencer, with 300,000+ X followers stated, "Smooth-brained folks who haven't been paying attention and don't understand that kayfabe is in play, actually believe Trump and Musk are fighting."

After a dramatic public clash with Elon Musk, US President Donald Trump made a series of phone calls to allies in an effort to take control of the narrative. In those calls, Trump is reported to have called Musk a “big-time drug addict” as he tried to make sense of the tech billionaire’s behaviour, according to a Washington Post report.

