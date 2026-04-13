/‘Go back to Indian Ocean immediately’: Iran issues stark warning to US warship in Strait of Hormuz

A video purportedly showing an Iranian naval warning to a US warship in the Strait of Hormuz has surfaced online, adding to escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington following the collapse of recent diplomatic talks. The clip, shared by the Iranian Embassy in South Africa on X, is described as capturing an exchange between an officer of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy and a US vessel transiting the strategic waterway, which handles a significant share of global oil shipments.

In the video, the Iranian officer identifies himself as part of the IRGC Navy and orders the US warship to change course immediately. “Navy warship 121, this is Sepah Navy station. You must alter course and go back to the Indian Ocean immediately. If you don’t obey my order, you will be targeted,” the voice is heard saying.

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According to the transcript accompanying the footage, the US vessel responds by asserting its legal right to operate in the area. “This is Coalition warship 100 and 21 engaged in transit passage in accordance with international law. No challenge attended the US Navy warship transiting in the vicinity,” the response states.

The Iranian officer then issues what is described as a final warning, cautioning all vessels in the region to maintain distance. “Last warning. All vessels’ attention. All vessels in the Oman Sea. If you see any warship in your vicinity, keep a distance of more than ten miles from them because I am ready to open fire on them without any warning,” the statement adds.

The video’s emergence comes as the United States announced a sweeping maritime move targeting Iran following failed negotiations in Islamabad. The talks, which lasted nearly 21 hours, marked the first direct engagement between the two countries in over a decade but ended without an agreement. In a statement dated April 13, US Central Command said a naval blockade would begin at 10 am ET and would apply to vessels of all nationalities entering or leaving Iranian ports along the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

US President Donald Trump also issued a strong warning, saying American forces would intercept ships suspected of paying what he described as illegal tolls to Iran. “No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas,” he wrote on social media.