/'Any attempt by...': Iran issues BIG warning to 2 US warships 'transit Strait of Hormuz' amid ongoing talks

The US and Iran began high-level in-person talks in Pakistan's Islamabad on Saturday (Apr 11). The US delegation is led by Vice President JD Vance, alongside special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The Iranian delegation is led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. According to reports, Strait of Hormuz remains a sticking point. CNN quoted Pakistani sources and said that the overall tone and outcome of US-Iran talks in Islamabad has remained largely positive, but that a stalemate persists over control of the Hormuz. Iran had blocked Hormuz as the war intensified. Even as the two-weeks ceasefire began, reports indicated that Iran's IRGC is asking ships to pre-arrange tolls in cryptocurrency or Chinese yuan. Iran had earlier declared that the strait “will never be the same again”. In its 10-point proposal, it said that tolls will be charged and it would be used to rebuild the damages caused across the country due to Israel-US strikes.





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