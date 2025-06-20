/‘Global pressure not strong enough’: Zelensky pushes for intensified sanctions on Russia over Iran’s defence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday (Jun 19) said that Russia’s defence of Iranian leaders underscores the need to push for heavy sanctions against Moscow. Zelensky said that the deployment of Iranian-designed Shahed drones and North Korean munitions by Russia was evidence that Kyiv’s allies were not applying enough pressure against Putin. “Now Russia is trying to save the Iranian nuclear programme. There cannot be any other possible explanation for their public signals and their non-public activity on this,” he said in a video address.

“When one of their accomplices loses their capability to export war, Russia is weakened and tries to interfere. This is so cynical and proves time and again that aggressive regimes cannot be allowed to unite and become partners,” Zelensky added.

On Russia deploying weaponry from Tehran and Pyongyang, the Ukrainian president said, “It is a clear sign that global solidarity and global pressure are not strong enough.”

Russia has condemned Israeli strikes against Iran and has offered to mediate the conflict. The Russian deputy foreign minister said that Moscow has urged Washington to refrain from direct involvement, according to Reuters. This year, Russia signed a strategic partnership with Iran.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has exposed the hypocrisy of Russia. Moscow is defending Iran’s nuclear programme and denouncing Israeli strikes while “ruthlessly” attacking Ukraine, he said.

“Tensions in the Middle East show at least two examples of Moscow's hypocrisy. First, Putin desperately tries to save Iran's nuclear weapons production capabilities while posing as a ‘mediator’. Second, Russia condemns strikes in the Middle East while ruthlessly attacking Ukraine. Putin pretends to offer his services in ending a war in the Middle East while refusing to end his own,” Sybiha wrote on X.

“The only rational conclusion is that Russia cannot be trusted in any situation, and it is always part of the problem rather than the solution,” he added.

Zelensky has accused Putin of refusing diplomatic approaches and rejecting an unconditional ceasefire. In his address, the Ukrainian leader said that he was “very much counting on” US President Donald Trump to consider intensified sanctions and boost diplomatic efforts to end the war, which has been going on for more than three years. However, Trump has ruled out calls for tougher sanctions against Moscow.

Zelensky also expressed a willingness to meet Putin. Earlier on Thursday, the Russian president said that he was ready to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, but only in a “final phase” of negotiations. Despite making these remarks, Putin questioned Zelensky's legitimacy.