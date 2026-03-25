/‘For the first time in my life, no one is against India’: Chair of top Sri Lankan Parliament panel S M Marikkar

A top Sri Lankan lawmaker has offered a striking assessment of the current state of India-Sri Lanka ties, saying there is unprecedented positive sentiment toward New Delhi across the political spectrum in Colombo. S.M. Marikkar, Chairman of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Infrastructure and Strategic Development in Sri Lanka’s Parliament, speaking to WION’s Sidhant Sibal, said that the bilateral relationship has reached a historic high point.

“In my life, this is the first time I have seen no person, no political parties, no institution, against India,” Marikkar said. “Very first time, government, opposition, everyone is talking very positively about India.”

Marikkar credited India’s steady support, both in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah and Sri Lanka’s devastating 2022 economic crisis, for fuelling this goodwill. “The coordination and the support India gave, no one can deny that, and no one can go against,” he said. He expressed hope that the two neighbours could navigate the crisis that emerged after the West Asia war together.

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Full interview:

Sidhant Sibal: How important this committee is...

S.M. Marikkar: Parliament runs through the seven sectoral oversight committees, and the Oversight Committee on Infrastructure and the Strategic Development Committee is one of them, which I am chairing. Four main cabinet ministries and 50 government institutions are under this committee, basically power and energy, ports & aviation, urban development and housing, and water resources and also highways and transport.

Sidhant Sibal: If you can perhaps talk about the West Asia crisis, how is it impacting Sri Lanka? There are a lot of reports coming in from Sri Lanka, but we like to hear from you about the situation on the ground.

S.M. Marikkar: It’s impacting a lot in Sri Lanka. Export, remittances, tourism, and FDI are getting impacted. Sri Lanka reserves only about $7 billion. It's a very small amount when it comes to our economy. So, it has impacted us, and we are seeking support from the neighbouring countries, regional leaders, and the other supporters. Even if this West Asia crisis finishes tomorrow, it will take some more time for us to recover from the situation and with the dollar revenue. I hope, like earlier, we as neighbours and extended family are working together with India. I heard that the Prime Minister of India had a chat with the Sri Lanka President. I think that is a kind of a relief for us. We remember, even during the last economic crisis in 2022, India came forward to support us, India being the largest trade partner, the largest tourism partner, and the cultural partner. Of course, in the last few years, they have rapidly increased the foreign direct investment that will be helping us. So in this difficult time, with energy and other stuff, India will help. We have taken, as a country, all the measures to control this situation.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see the India-Sri Lanka partnership at this moment, when it comes to the West Asia crisis

S.M. Marikkar: India-Sri Lanka partnership, in my life, this is the first time I have seen no person, no political parties, no institution, not against India. Very first time, government opposition, everyone is talking very positively about India. The coordination and the support India gave, no one can deny that and no one can go against. So I think this is the first time in the last half a century, or whatever, that the India and Sri Lanka partnership has been very strong. With this West Asia crisis, if as a regional unity, I think we can come out because India is one of the global leaders who are guiding us and who can support us.

Sidhant Sibal: I like to probe you on the fact that you said that now there is no party, there is no anti-India sentiment in Sri Lanka. What has been the reason behind it? Is it that there is a certain assessment now in the Sri Lankan society, in politics, that this is a country that is playing an important role in terms of any crisis that is the Covid crisis, whether it is the economic crisis that you face and possibly upcoming support when it comes to the West Asia war

S.M. Marikkar: Two reasons, when there was that Cyclonic Storm Ditwah and the economic crisis, India was the first country that was helping us. People of Sri Lanka realised that. Number two, whoever made the negative comment or the protest, they are in power. We are a centre-right party, we interact with the global community, so there’s no issue.

Sidhant Sibal:My final question, sir, your visit. About your visit, essentially, how has it been? You've already talked about the committee as such, but how has been your conversations here, your meetings with other important stakeholders here in Delhi, and possibly soon in other leg of your visit

S.M. Marikkar: I would say me and my committee are very impressed with how India is applying technology to infrastructure development in order to reduce corruption, focus on transparency, on-time delivery, follow-up, and maintenance. We have been visiting so many infrastructure institutions. We visited the National Highway Authority and Metro and so many other institutions, and it shows us how the public private partnership works when it comes to the infrastructure. Sri Lanka needs rapid development in the infrastructure sector that will boost the Sri Lankan economic sector. India is our neighbour country. They are applying technology and so many various things. We have a lot to learn. We will get further more support from the Indian experts, and, of course, Sri Lanka needs the investment. We have not much capital to spend on the capital expenditure. So definitely, not only the knowledge and the technology from India. We expect foreign direct investment as well in order to achieve our goal.