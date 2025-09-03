/‘Foolishly, we weren’t charging India’: Trump goes on India tariff rant again, points to ‘200% tax’ on Harley-Davidson

US President Donald Trump has once again criticised India’s tariff regime, calling it among the highest in the world and singling out Harley Davidson as an example of what he described as unfair trade. Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, Trump insisted Washington had been too lenient for years. “No, we get along with India very well,” he said when asked if he would roll back some of the tariffs on Indian goods. “But they were doing business with us because we weren't charging them, foolishly, we weren't charging them. They'd send it in, pour it into our country. Therefore, it wouldn't be made here, which is a negative, but we would not send in anything because they were charging us 100% tariffs,” he added.

Harley Davidson in focus

Trump pointed to Harley Davidson motorcycles, which he claimed faced a 200% duty in India. “Harley Davidson couldn’t sell into India. There was a 200% tariff on a motorcycle. So what happens? Harley Davidson went to India and built a motorcycle plant and now they don’t have to pay tariffs,” he said.

The comments came as Trump vowed to challenge a federal court ruling that struck down much of his tariff policy. On August 30, a US appeals court ruled 7–4 that the president did not have authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs.

“The statute bestows significant authority on the President … but none of these actions explicitly include the power to impose tariffs, duties, or the like, or the power to tax,” the court said. Calling the decision a “total disaster for the Country,” Trump said he would seek an “expedited ruling” from the Supreme Court. “We’re going to be going to the Supreme Court, we think tomorrow,” he told reporters.

The ruling affects Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico, though duties on steel and aluminium remain. For India, Washington has already imposed 25% tariffs on exports and an additional 25% levy on oil linked to Russia, raising duties to 50% in total.

Despite the tensions, both sides are still working on a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). Commerce minister Piyush Goyal told investors in Mumbai that the deal could be concluded by November, though geopolitical tensions have slowed talks.