/'Film has f***ing minute missing': Joe Rogan lambasts Trump administration over Epstein files, says, ‘Do they think we’re babies?’

Renowned podcast host Joe Rogan criticised US President Donald Trump over his administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and how there is a minute missing from the Epstein film, which they were going to release.

Joe Rogan lashed Trump, saying, "Do they think we’re babies?” However, Rogan singled out FBI Director Kash Patel for criticism as he dived into the situation.

“The Epstein stuff is so crazy, because when Kash Patel was on here and he was like, ‘There’s nothing,’ and I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’” Rogan said. “Yeah, I didn’t even know what to say.”

Earlier in June, a month before the Trump administration announced the end of the investigation in the Jeffrey Epstein case, FBI director Patel was on Rogan's show, and downplayed what the records had.

The FBI director insisted to Rogan that he was "working his a** off" to release the information that "we're allowed to give you."

Later on Friday, the podcaster stressed why he did not push Patel harder on his claims about Epstein.

“People were like, ‘Why didn’t you push back more?’ My thought was like, ‘I’m just gonna put this out there and let the internet do its work,’” Rogan said. “The guy’s saying there are no tapes, there’s no video. That doesn’t make any sense. Everyone knows it doesn’t make sense.”

“Then he’s like, ‘Well, we have a film, we’re gonna release that film,’ and the film has a f***ing minute missing from it,” Rogan recalled, referring to surveillance footage of Epstein’s prison cell on the night of his death. “Like, do you think we’re babies? Like, what is this?," Rogan exclaimed.