/‘Fake news’: Russia denies report of sharing drone technology with Iran amid US war

The Kremlin has officially dismissed a report alleging a deepening military-technological alliance between Moscow and Tehran. On Wednesday (March 18), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov labelled a Wall Street Journal report, which claimed Russia is providing Iran with advanced satellite imagery and drone technology, as “fake news.” Despite this categorical denial, the allegations have intensified concerns regarding the shifting geopolitical landscape in the Middle East and the growing synergy between the two sanctioned nations.

The report suggests that Russia has moved beyond simple diplomatic support, reportedly sharing sensitive intelligence to help Iran target US forces and regional allies. The report added that this cooperation included providing high-resolution satellite data managed by the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS).

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What did the report claim?

Beyond imagery, the reported collaboration places a strong emphasis on the development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). While Iran has historically supplied Russia with Shahed drones for use in Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal claims the flow of innovation is now moving in both directions. Russia is allegedly providing Iran with modified components designed to improve the communication, navigation, and targeting capabilities of these drones.

Moreover, Moscow is reportedly sharing the "hard-won" tactical lessons learned from the front lines in Ukraine. This includes guidance on drone swarm tactics, optimal strike altitudes, and strategies to overwhelm sophisticated Western air defence systems.

The report further claimed that this partnership mimics the intelligence-sharing models used by the US and its European allies to support Ukraine. By bolstering Iran’s military reach, Russia potentially aims to keep US and Israeli forces preoccupied in the Middle East, thereby creating a strategic distraction that benefits Moscow’s own long-term economic and military objectives.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.