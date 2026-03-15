Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claims the US is using reverse-engineered "LUCAS" drones, designed to mimic Iran's Shahed-136, to conduct deceptive false-flag attacks on civilian sites in Arab nations.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has firmly denied that Iran is responsible for strikes against civilian and residential areas across regional countries. He emphasised that Iran’s military operations are strictly limited to US bases and interests in the region, which he describes as legitimate defensive responses to attacks launched against Iran from those sites.
Araghchi suggested that the US and Israel are the true architects behind recent attacks on civilian targets in Arab countries. He argued that these actors are deliberately conducting these strikes to incite instability and damage the diplomatic ties between Tehran and its regional neighbours, creating a false narrative of Iranian aggression.
To resolve the uncertainty, Araghchi proposed forming a joint fact-finding committee with regional nations. The objective is to formally investigate the nature of the recent attacks, identify the actual targets, and determine who is truly responsible. He stated that Tehran is open to any initiative that could guarantee a lasting regional peace.
Araghchi claimed that the US has developed a drone system called "LUCAS." He alleged that this specific technology is currently being used to conduct attacks against targets in Arab countries. By deploying these systems, he argues, the US intends to carry out operations while deceptively casting blame onto the Islamic Republic.
The core of Araghchi’s claim is that the LUCAS drone is designed to be nearly identical to Iran's "Shahed" series. He asserted that this is a deliberate move to ensure the drones match Iranian technology perfectly. This strategy reportedly aims to make it impossible for regional states to distinguish between the two systems.
The LUCAS, or "Low-cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System," is a US-manufactured one-way attack drone. US officials have acknowledged that the platform was reverse-engineered from captured Iranian Shahed-136 drones. Designed as an affordable, expendable weapon, it costs roughly $35,000 per unit, allowing for large-scale deployment and swarm tactics to overwhelm various enemy air defences.