US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday (Apr 27) predicted a “gasoline shortage” in Iran as the US continues the blockade of Iranian ports. He said that the “pumping will soon collapse” as Iran’s oil industry suffers a blow from the US blockade. Bessant also unleashed an “Economic Fury”, warning of US sanctions on businesses working with Iranian airlines in a move to ramp up economic pressure on Tehran amid conflict. The American forces have been ordering ships coming to and from Iranian ports to return or turn back as tensions over the Strait of Hormuz continue to rise.

“While the surviving IRGC Leaders are trapped like drowning rats in a sewage pipe, Iran’s creaking oil industry is starting to shut in production thanks to the U.S. BLOCKADE,” he said.

“Pumping will soon collapse,” Bessent warned. “GASOLINE SHORTAGES IN IRAN NEXT!”

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US sanctions on Aviation

Bessent said that doing business with the sanctioned airlines would risk exposure to US sanctions. He added that Foreign governments should ensure that companies in their countries do not provide services to the Iranian airlines.

“Doing business with sanctioned Iranian airlines risks exposure to U.S. sanctions. Foreign governments should take all actions necessary to ensure that companies in their jurisdictions do not provide services to those aircraft, including the provision of jet fuel, catering, landing fees or maintenance,” Bessent wrote in a post on X.

“Under Economic Fury, the US Treasury will impose maximum pressure on Iran and will not hesitate to act against any third parties that facilitate or conduct business with Iranian entities,” he added.