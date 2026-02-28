/‘Don’t want to, but sometimes you have to’: Donald Trump on using military force in Iran amid nuke tensions

US President Donald Trump said on Friday (Feb 27) that he is "not happy" with Iran but wants to make a nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic. Speaking to reporters before flying to Texas, the American president said, “Not happy with Iran but more talks expected Friday."

He made clear that his core demand remains unchanged: “Iran cannot have nuclear weapons.” When he was asked whether he would use military force against Tehran, Trump said, “Don’t want to, but sometimes you have to."

This came after the key adviser of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that an “immediate agreement” between the United States and Iran could be within reach if the subject of talks is confined to Iran’s “non-production of nuclear weapons.”

Ali Shamkhani wrote on X, “If the main issue of the negotiations is Iran’s non-production of nuclear weapons, this is consistent with the Leader’s fatwa and Iran’s defense doctrine, and an immediate agreement is within reach." The former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander added that Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is in Geneva, has “sufficient support and authority to conclude such an agreement.”

Moreover, a massive military buildup was reported in the Middle East after the tensions escalated between Tehran and Washington. A satellite image obtained by the Chinese company Mizarvision showed 11 newly arrived US F-22 stealth fighter aircraft deployed at Ovda Air Base in southern Israel. The 5th-generation F-22 Raptor jets, which first appeared in imagery from Planet Labs on Wednesday, are the latest addition to the American military buildup in the Middle East amid the efforts by Donald Trump to secure a deal with Tehran.