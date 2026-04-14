/'Don’t think an apology is necessary': Trump doubles down on feud with Pope Leo XIV

President Donald Trump on Tuesday firmly rejected mounting calls for an apology following his recent verbal broadside against Pope Leo XIV, doubling down on his assertion that the Vatican’s stance on the West Asia undermines American national security. Speaking to reporters outside the Oval Office, the President addressed the growing diplomatic rift that has captivated the international community since his controversial claims that the Pope’s election was a strategic move by the Church to manage his administration. When asked by an Associated Press reporter if he regretted his comments or owed the pontiff an apology, the 79-year-old was characteristically blunt.

"No, I don’t think an apology is necessary because I’m speaking the truth for the American people," Trump said. "I have a lot of respect for the position and the Church, but the Pope made a statement about Iran that was very, very wrong," he added.

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The feud, which began over the weekend, centers on Pope Leo XIV’s public criticism of the US’ naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. On Sunday (Apr 12), the Pope called for an "unconditional" de-escalation of hostilities, describing the blockade as a "barrier to the path of peace."

Trump, however, framed the issue as one of survival rather than sentiment. "He’s calling for de-escalation while they are building nuclear capabilities. You can’t do that," the President stated. "My job is to protect this country, not to worry about being 'politically correct' with the Vatican."