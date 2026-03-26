Amid reports of Pentagon likely to deploy troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has sent out a stern warning to the US-Israel forces on the possibility of ground operation within Iranian territory. In an address to the American people, the IRGC appealed not to be "misled by warmongers Trump and Netanyahu".

"Don't send your children to hell with the deceit of Netanyahu and Trump. The invading soldiers will be deeply drowned and disappear in the million-strong sea of the Iranian nation," read the statement by IRGC.

"The truth of the war you must observe at American gas stations, on the streets of Iran, and in the skies of Tel Aviv and Haifa," the statement read further.

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According to various media reports, Pentagon is gearing up to deploy troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East. A possible ground operation in the Kharg Island is also on the cards.

"Struck several location in Israel"

Meanwhile the IRGC claimed it struck more than 70 locations across Israel in the 81st wave of Operation True Promise 4 with its precision-guided Emad, Qiam, Khorramshahr-4, and Qadr missiles.

Haifa, Dimona, Al-Khudriyya near Haifa, and areas north and south of Tel Aviv were some of the areas struck by the precision-guided missiles.

"Remember, we will level Tel Aviv and Haifa to the ground, this is what our martyred Leader taught us," the IRGC statement concluded by saying.