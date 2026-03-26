/'While sailing in regional waters...': CENTCOM issues first response after Iran claims strikes on USS Abraham Lincoln

Iran-US war began on Feb 28 when Washington and Israel launched pre-emptive strikes on the ISlamic Republic. Almost after a month of fighting, US President Donald Trump said a 15-point peace plan had been sent, including ceasefire terms and nuclear restrictions, insisting Iran was willing to negotiate despite its public stance. Iran has rejected negotiation claims with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi saying that his country is reviewing a US proposal to end the war but is not engaging in direct negotiations, calling such talks an “admission of defeat.” Meanwhile, military spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaqari mocked Washington’s claims of negotiations, rejecting any possibility of alignment. Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also warned of strong retaliation against any hostile move.

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