/'DNI - Do Not Invite': Laura Loomer claims Trump allies 'hated' Tulsi Gabbard, had secret nicknames for her

US President Donald Trump was informed by former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard of her resignation during a White House meeting on Friday (May 22), after her husband Abraham Williams’ diagnosis with a rare form of bone cancer.

Gabbard, who announced earlier this week that she would step down from the role, is expected to officially leave office on June 30, 2026. In a resignation letter obtained by Fox News Digital, she said the decision was driven by family circumstances and the need to support her husband through what she described as “major challenges in the coming weeks and months.”

“My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer,” Gabbard wrote in the letter, adding that she needed to “step away from public service” to support him during treatment. She also praised Williams for supporting her throughout their 11-year marriage, including during military deployments and political campaigns. “His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge,” she wrote. “I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position.”

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'All of our enemies love Tulsi'

Meanwhile, right-wing commentator Laura Loomer reacted to the resignation with a series of posts on X, celebrating Gabbard’s departure from the administration. “Thank God Tulsi Gabbard resigned!!!” Loomer wrote, while also claiming that “all of our enemies love Tulsi.”

In another post shared on Sunday, Loomer alleged that some Trump allies had privately nicknamed the Office of the Director of National Intelligence “Do Not Invite,” in an apparent dig at the DNI abbreviation. Loomer further accused Gabbard of clashing with CIA Director John Ratcliffe and mishandling intelligence operations during her tenure.

“I broke the news months ago that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard would resign after turning her office into a breeding ground for leaks that consistently compromised and undermined our national security,” Loomer wrote on X.