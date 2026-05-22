/‘Tulsi has done incredible job’: Trump says after US intel chief Gabbard resigns, names Aaron Lukas as acting DNI

US President Donald Trump on Friday (May 22) said that Tulsi Gabbard has done an “incredible job” as the Director of National Intelligence after she resigned from her position, citing her husband’s health. This comes after Gabbard announced her resignation in a post on X, sharing the letter sent to Trump.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “Unfortunately, after having done a great job, Tulsi Gabbard will be leaving the Administration on June 30th.”

He added, “Her wonderful husband, Abraham, has been recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, and she, rightfully, wants to be with him, bringing him back to good health as they currently fight a tough battle together. I have no doubt he will soon be better than ever.”

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Speaking about her work as the DNI, Trump praised Gabbard, saying, “Tulsi has done an incredible job, and we will miss her. Her highly respected Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Aaron Lukas, will serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence.”

Why did Tulsi Gabbard resign?

In her resignation letter, Gabbard said that she is leaving her position to support her husband through his battle with “an extremely rare form of bone cancer.”

“I am deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half,” Gabbard said.

“Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026,” she wrote. “My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer. He faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months. At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle.”

According to a Fox News report, Gabbard informed Trump about her resignation during a meeting in the Oval Office on Friday (May 22).