/‘DMK conspiracy’: Vijay's party TVK on 41 deaths in Karur stampede

A tense political situation prevails between actor-politician Vijay's fledgling TVK party and Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK. This comes two days after the tragic stampede at Vijay's political rally in the state's Karur district claimed 41 lives and resulted in more than 50 people being hospitalized. TVK's legal representative Arivalagan has made serious allegations linking the stampede and 41 deaths to the ruling DMK and its Ex-minister Senthil Balaji, a regional strongman from Karur. TVK has approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, urging that the case be probed by India's Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI), rather than Tamil Nadu Police.

Referring to the incidents over the weekend, Arivalagan alleged that DMK, its Ex-Minister Senthil Balaji and his aides had exploited the poor arrangements made by the Tamil Nadu Police, and laid a major conspiratorial trap for actor-politician Vijay. He stated that their party cadre and commoners from the region informed the TVK of a conspiracy, and that the related proof has been shared with the Court. He also pointed out that a slipper was hurled at Vijay during the campaign, when Vijay mocked and criticized DMK's local strongman Senthil Balaji. He wad implying that a Vijay fan or TVK party cadre would not have done so.

In their plea, TVK has urged the Court to ensure that the CCTV footage from the incident sitebe retained safely, and that VIjay be permitted to meet the bereaved families and injured persons.

While the DMK has not directly responded to those allegations so far, the ruling party continues to be highly critical of actor-politician Vijay who immediately left the venue and travelled back to Chennai, about 400kms away, after the mishap. DMK has been lashing out at Vijay and his party for not standing with the victims during such a dire situation, and approaching the Court instead. The DMK has also been highlighting how the Chief Minister, party officials and other mininsters from the region had met the victims and offered succour, ensured action by the authorities.

Calls for a CBI probe gain traction





In addition to the TVK, the Tamil Nadu BJP and the PMK have been emphasizing the need for a CBI probe into this incident and the need to ascertain the root cause. Annamalai, a former Police officer who had headed the Tamil Nadu BJP,emphasized that various aspects must be probed by the CBI -"how did the crowd get agitated? Who threw the slipper at Vijay? Did a few miscreants infiltrate the crowd and create trouble?".

PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss accused the DMK Government of playing politics with a tragic and sad event. He also questioned the authorities for not granting a proper venue and making suitable arrangements based on the crowd estimates. He stressed on the need for a CBI probe and was against a probe by the Tamil Nadu Police.

Criticism against Vijay



While BJP's Annamalai did not lash out at Vijay for the tragedy, he criticized the planning and execution of Vijay's political rally. "Vijay has every right to go anywhere and campaign, and people have right to go and watch anybody. It is the Government's duty to facilitate and provide security. However, Vijay must be more responsible. He campaigns only during Saturdays when women and children turn up in large numbers and there are big crowds. He is doing this despite knowing the risks fully well."

He also questioned why Vijay was campaigning at a single spot in every district, as opposed to multiple campaign stops in every district. He reasoned that campaigning at multiple spots in a single district would prevent overcrowding and congestion.

PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss also criticised Vijay's delayed arrival to the event and pointed out the need for a leader to be responsible towards his followers.

What the Tamil Nadu Police said...





Tamil Nadu Police maintain that they permitted the event at the said venue suggested by the TVK, after considering that the earlier two venues suggested by the TVK party were deemed unfit for a dense crowd. It was stated that 500 personnel were deployed on site for security duty for Vijay's event. Police officials contrasted this to 137 personnel that were deployed at the same venue for the recent election campaign of AIADMK leader and Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami, which went on smoothly.