/'Diplomacy only pathway to peace': Iran-US will not hold sixth round of nuclear talks, says Oman amid rising tensions with Israel

Iran and the United States will not hold a sixth round of negotiations over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program this Sunday, Oman has confirmed amid tensions between Israel and Iran in West Asia. It is still not clear if nuclear talks are stalled or if it is postponed.



"The Iran US-talks scheduled to be held in Muscat this Sunday will not now take place," Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said in a post on X, adding that “diplomacy and dialogue remain the only pathway to lasting peace.”

Earlier, Iran said that ongoing nuclear talks with the United States are now in jeopardy, following deadly Israeli airstrikes by Israel. Iranian state media on Saturday quoted Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi as saying it was “unjustifiable” to continue the dialogue amid ‘barbarous’ act by Israel.

The US denied the Iranian allegation of being complicit in Israel’s attacks and told Tehran at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that it would be “wise” to negotiate over its nuclear programme.

Trump had called attacks by Israel “excellent”, adding that nuclear talks on Sunday are a "second chance” for Iran's leadership to avoid further destruction. "Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Amid ongoing nuclear talks, Iran had signalled the United States would be held responsible in the event of an Israeli attack. The warning was issued by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as he engaged in talks with Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program.