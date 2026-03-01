/'Declaration of war against Muslims': Iran President Pezeshkian's BIG claims after Khamenei's death

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has said on Sunday (Mar 1) that the killing of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israeli strikes was a “declaration of war against Muslims.” Pezeshkian also said that avenging the killing of supreme leader was a right and obligation of the Islamic republic. This comes hours after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) vowed to severely punish the “murderers” of the supreme leader. IRGC also said that they will be launching the “most ferocious” operation in history against Israel and US bases. Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran warned regional countries and said that American bases will be considered American territory. In a statement, Pezeshkian had earlier declared that “pure blood” of Khamenei will “eradicate American-Zionist oppression and crime.”

"The assassination of the highest political authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran and a prominent leader of Shiism worldwide... is perceived as an open declaration of war against Muslims, and particularly against Shiites, everywhere in the world. The Islamic Republic of Iran considers it its legitimate duty and right to avenge the perpetrators and masterminds of this historic crime," Pezeshkian said in a statement carried by state TV.

It must be noted that US President Donald Trump has warned Iran against any retaliation. In a Truth Social post, he said that if Iran resorts to retaliatory attacks, they will be met with a “force never seen before.” Meanwhile, Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that there will be thousand more strikes on the “terrorist regime” after killing of Khamenei.

Khamenei killed in Iran-US strike

In the intervening night of Feb 28-Mar 1, US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is dead. Iranian media later confirmed the news.The United States and Israel bombed several areas in Iran, in what they described as “preemptive attack.” In retaliation, Iran bombed several US bases and top sites in the neighbourhood including UAE and Bahrain. The situation is still developing with Israel announcing fresh attack on Iran’s ballistic missile launchers, air defense systems and Iran hitting several US bases and key places in Gulf nations.