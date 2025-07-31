/'Dad will always be villain': Daughter mourns as US dentist sentenced to life for wife’s murder in 2023

A Colorado dentist, James Craig, was given a life term without the possibility of parole on Wednesday in the US for killing his wife by lacing her protein shakes with poison before mixing a dose of cyanide while she was admitted to a hospital bed. After delivering the verdicts in the courtroom, a tearful testimony followed where Angela Craig’s relatives mourned her death, and one of the couple’s six children labelled her father a ‘villain.’

Miriam ‘Mira’ Meservy, the daughter of the couple, said, “I was supposed to be able to trust my dad; he was supposed to be my hero, and instead he’ll forever be the villain in my book."

Son Toliver Craig also broke down in tears and stated that after his mother’s death, he used to set a daily alarm for 10 pm that just says ‘Mom.’ “I’m sad there’s not more time with her,” he added. Meanwhile, James Craig refused to make any remarks before he was taken outside the courtroom, news agency AP reported.

After murdering his wife, James Craig claimed that he had helped her commit suicide after he told her that he needed a divorce. After multiple extramarital affairs, he was looking to get out of the marriage but didn’t want a divorce in order to protect his money and social image, James further claimed.

Life imprisonment without ‘parole’

The district judge sentenced him to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, the mandatory punishment for first-degree murder in Colorado. Craig was also convicted of trying to stage the death as a suicide, asking others to help fabricate evidence.

Prosecutors stated that Craig attempted to poison his wife over 10 days in March 2023 by lacing her protein shakes, but when the conspiracy failed, he gave her cyanide while she was hospitalised with symptoms.

Tests later confirmed that Angela Craig, 43, died from poisoning caused by cyanide and tetrahydrozoline, a substance found in eye drops.