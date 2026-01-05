US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Jan 4) said that Cuba was “ready to fall” after US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro days earlier. Trump added that “a lot of Cubans were killed” during the US operation to seize the Venezuelan leader.

“Cuba is ready to fall,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One, adding that it would be hard for Havana to “hold out” without receiving heavily subsidised Venezuelan oil.

“I don’t think we need any action. It looks like it’s going down,” he added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking of casualties during the US operation, Trump said, “You know, a lot of Cubans were killed yesterday,” adding that there was “a lot of death on the other side, unfortunately.”