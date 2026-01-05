Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /‘Cuba is ready to fall’: Trump’s BIG warning after admitting ‘a lot of Cubans killed’ in US strikes against Venezuela

‘Cuba is ready to fall’: Trump’s BIG warning after admitting ‘a lot of Cubans killed’ in US strikes against Venezuela

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jan 05, 2026, 07:46 IST | Updated: Jan 05, 2026, 08:53 IST
‘Cuba is ready to fall’: Trump’s BIG warning after admitting ‘a lot of Cubans killed’ in US strikes against Venezuela

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media aboard Air Force One en route to Washington, DC on January 04, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Meanwhile, Havana authorities said that 32 Cubans were killed during the US attack on Caracas that resulted in the capture of Maduro.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Jan 4) said that Cuba was “ready to fall” after US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro days earlier. Trump added that “a lot of Cubans were killed” during the US operation to seize the Venezuelan leader.

“Cuba is ready to fall,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One, adding that it would be hard for Havana to “hold out” without receiving heavily subsidised Venezuelan oil.

“I don’t think we need any action. It looks like it’s going down,” he added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking of casualties during the US operation, Trump said, “You know, a lot of Cubans were killed yesterday,” adding that there was “a lot of death on the other side, unfortunately.”

Meanwhile, Havana authorities said that 32 Cubans were killed during the US attack on Caracas that resulted in the capture of Maduro.

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Share on twitter

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

Trending Topics