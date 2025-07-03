/'Credit where credit is due': Elon Musk praises Trump for brokering peace after constant criticism

Elon Musk has spoken; this time, he wants to give credit to US President Donald Trump for brokering peace between war-torn countries. This comes after Musk was seen criticising the president after he stepped down from his role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). He had said, ‘my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end.’ And now, he calls Trump’s actions and negotiations, stating he ‘successfully resolved several serious conflicts.’

Recently, Trump took to Truth Social to write, “My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalise the 60-day ceasefire, during which time we will work with all parties to end the war.”

He added, “The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal. I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this deal, because it will not get better — it will only get worse. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”



Musk weighs in on the matter, he writes, “Credit where credit is due. Donald Trump has successfully resolved several serious conflicts around the world.”

Trump: Truce announcements in the past

India-Pakistan conflict

The US President said he has brokered peace between the two nuclear-armed nations. The ceasefire talks came after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, in retaliation to the dastardly terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam orchestrated by Pakistani terrorists. Islamabad’s inaction against the terror outfits in Pakistan and PoK led to New Delhi planning precision strikes.



And recently, in a telephonic conversation between PM Modi and President Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit, this was discussed.



In his statement issued on June 18, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, PM Modi clearly told President Trump that throughout this entire sequence of events, at no point were topics such as the India-US trade deal or US mediation between India and Pakistan discussed. The discussions regarding pausing military actions took place directly between India and Pakistan through existing military channels, on Pakistan’s request.

Israel-Iran conflict

Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran on June 24. This comes on a day when Iran struck an American base in Qatar in retaliation to the strikes conducted on its nuclear sites by the former using B-2 bombers. "It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a complete and total ceasefire (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ended!”

He added, "Officially, Iran will start the ceasefire and, upon the 12th hour, Israel will start the ceasefire and, upon the 24th hour, an official end to the 12-day war will be saluted by the world."