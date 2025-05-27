'Common sense'? Trump's Health Secretary RFK Jr drops COVID-19 boosters for kids, pregnant women from CDC list

Donald Trump's Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr announced on Tuesday (May 27) that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is all set to remove COVID-19 booster shots for children and pregnant women from its recommended immunisation. The US health secretary announced the decision on the social media platform X.

"Hi everybody, I'm Robert F Kennedy Jr, your HHS secretary, and I am here today with NIH Director Dr Jay Bhattacharya and FDA Commissioner Dr Marty Makary. I couldn't be more pleased to announce that, as of today, the Covid vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC," Kennedy said.

Kennedy claimed that former US president Joe Biden last year “urged healthy children to get yet another Covid shot despite the lack of any clinical data to support the repeat booster strategy in children”.

In the video announcement, Bhattacharya said the announcement was “common sense and good science”.

Dorit Reiss, a law professor at the University of California San Francisco who has closely followed attempts to circumscribe access to COVID-19 vaccines, told The Guardian, “The secretary has never been involved in making COVID-19 vaccine recommendations - any vaccine recommendations."

"I am surprised at the open contempt they are showing to the process and not even pretend to do it in a substantive and deliberative way,” Reiss added.

“If only because I would think they want to make it as litigation proof as they can," the professor added.