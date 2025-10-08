/'burgers' and 'steak' not to be used for plant-based items, says EU parliament

On Wednesday (Oct 8), the European Parliament voted to ban the usage of the term ‘burger and ‘steak’ in plant-based products. During a plenary session in Strasbourg, lawmakers approved the proposal with 355 in support and 247 against it. Before it becomes a law, the text needs to be negotiated with the bloc's 27 member states.

'Stop talking about burgers'

As quoted by news agency AFP, Green EU lawmaker Anna Strolenberg said that "the meat lobby is trying to weaken its innovative food competitors."

"If you want to help farmers, give them stronger contracts. Give them a better income. Let's help them innovate," she said.

“Stop talking about burgers and start working on the issues that matter.” The push has strong support however from France's livestock and meat industry body, Interbev.

"We refuse to let plant proteins appropriate meat names for marketing purposes," the group's head, Jean-Francois Guihard, told AFP, saying such terms "weaken recognition for raw, 100 percent natural products".

"Without clear safeguards, consumers risk being misled by products that are disguised as meat -- but are not meat."

(With agency inputs)