/AI in space: How ESA’s new antenna will track missions across the solar system

The European Space Agency (ESA) has inaugurated its most advanced deep-space antenna in the remote town of New Norcia, Western Australia, marking a major milestone in Europe’s space communication capabilities.

The ceremony, held on October 4, 2025, was attended by ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher and Australian Space Agency chief Enrico Palermo. The project, costing $110 million, adds a new dimension to ESA’s ability to communicate with spacecraft exploring the far reaches of our solar system.

The antenna, known as New Norcia 3 (NNO-3), is 35 metres in diameter and becomes the fourth deep space antenna in ESA’s global Estrack network and the second installed at the New Norcia site.

AI to power space communication

What makes this antenna unique is its integration of artificial intelligence a first for ESA’s ground network. The AI system will help fine-tune signal detection, filter out background noise, and automatically adjust the antenna’s position for precise communication with distant spacecraft.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Aschbacher said, “This is one of our major antennas that helps us look deep into the universe and receive data from our telescopes and missions.”

To ensure maximum sensitivity, parts of the antenna’s receiver system are cryogenically cooled to -263°C, close to absolute zero. This enables it to capture extremely weak signals travelling billions of kilometres from spacecraft across the solar system.

Supporting Jupiter and Mercury missions

The NNO-3 antenna will play a crucial role in two of ESA’s most ambitious missions the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) and BepiColombo mission to Mercury.

The JUICE mission aims to explore Jupiter’s icy moons Ganymede, Callisto, and Europa, searching for subsurface oceans that might hold conditions for life. Scientists believe these moons contain more water beneath their icy crusts than all of Earth’s oceans combined.

The BepiColombo mission, jointly run with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), will study Mercury’s surface and magnetic field under extreme heat and radiation. Data from these missions will be relayed through the New Norcia antenna, ensuring reliable communication despite vast distances.

Expanding Europe’s space network

When fully operational in 2026, NNO-3 will also support other flagship missions, including Solar Orbiter, Mars Express, Hera, and future explorations such as Plato, Envision, Ariel, Ramses, and Vigil.

The facility strengthens Europe’s independent capacity to track and communicate with deep space missions, reducing reliance on international partners.