/‘Bold violation’: Israel launches strikes in Gaza as it accuses Hamas of breaching ceasefire

Israeli forces on Sunday (Oct 19) carried out two air strikes on southern Gaza as the military accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire and attacking troops. Reportedly, Hamas carried out attacks against the Israeli forces beyond the Yellow Line, the boundary beyond which Israel holds positions. In a statement, the Israeli military confirmed the strikes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

“Earlier today, terrorists fired anti-tank missiles and opened fire on IDF forces operating to destroy terrorist infrastructure in the Rafah area in accordance with the terms of the agreement,” the military said in a statement.

“The IDF responded with air strikes by fighter jets and artillery fire, targeting the Rafah area to neutralise the threat and destroying several operational tunnels and military structures where terrorist activity was detected,” the statement added.

“The terror organisation Hamas carried out multiple attacks against Israeli forces beyond the Yellow Line,” an Israeli military official told AFP earlier. The news agency reported, citing witnesses and media reports, that Israeli aircraft launched two strikes in Gaza on Sunday. Two Palestinians said that fighting erupted in part of the southern city of Rafah, which is still under Israeli control, following the Israeli strikes.

An Israeli official said that Hamas militants targeted Israeli forces with a sniper and a rocket-propelled grenade. “Both incidents happened in an Israeli-controlled area, east of the Yellow Line. This is a bold violation of the ceasefire,” he told AFP.

