‘Biden could die in 2 months’: Trump ally claims former president had been hiding his terminal illness

Laura Loomer, a close ally of US President Donald Trump and a MAGA influencer, has claimed that she informed people about former president Joe Biden’s “terminal illness” last year.

This comes shortly after Biden’s office said on Sunday (May 18) that the former president has been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. The statement said that the 82-year-old was diagnosed with “prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management,” his office said, adding that he and his family are reviewing treatment options with doctors.

Trump ally and MAGA conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer posted on X, “A lot of people owe me an apology. I told you all Biden was terminally ill last July. Terminal is 6 months to a year… Won’t be long.”

In a separate post, Loomer said, “There are always outliers, but I suspect Biden’s treatment isn’t responding anymore which is why the family is only now admitting he is terminally ill. He could die in the next 2 months.

“This is a PR strategy to shame the Democrats who are coming out with a book about the cover up of Biden’s health crisis. Biden might die in the next 2 months,” she wrote on X.

Following the statement released by Biden’s office, Trump said he was “saddened” to hear the news about Biden’s diagnosis.