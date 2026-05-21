/'Bibi's hair was on fire': Trump, Netanyahu call turns tense over new Iran peace proposal, claims report

Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly held a tense phone call on Tuesday (May 19) while discussing renewed diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a deal with Iran, according to multiple sources familiar with the conversation. The discussions come as regional mediators attempt to revive negotiations between Washington and Tehran amid ongoing uncertainty over possible military action and diplomatic compromise. Sources said a revised peace proposal was drafted by Qatar and Pakistan, with support from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt, in an effort to bridge major disagreements between the United States and Iran.

Netanyahu is said to remain deeply skeptical about negotiations and reportedly favours resuming military operations to further weaken Iran’s military infrastructure and capabilities. Trump, however, has continued to publicly express optimism about the possibility of reaching a diplomatic agreement while also warning that military action remains an option if negotiations fail. "The only question is, do we go and finish it up, or are they gonna be signing a document. Let's see what happens," Trump said on Wednesday (May 20) during remarks at the Coast Guard Academy.

The US president also said Netanyahu ‘will do whatever I want him to do’ regarding Iran, while emphasising that the two leaders continue to maintain a strong relationship despite occasional disagreements over strategy. Iran has acknowledged it is reviewing an updated proposal, though officials have not indicated any major shift in Tehran’s position.

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Regional mediation efforts intensify

According to sources familiar with the negotiations, Qatar and Pakistan have spent recent days refining the proposal in coordination with other regional mediators. Two Arab officials and an Israeli source said Qatar recently presented both the United States and Iran with a revised draft. Another source disputed the existence of a separate Qatari proposal, saying Doha was instead attempting to bridge gaps based on an earlier Pakistani framework. One Arab official said Qatari representatives travelled to Tehran earlier this week for discussions with Iranian officials regarding the latest version of the proposal.

Iran’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that talks were continuing 'based on Iran's 14-point proposal', adding that Pakistan’s interior minister had travelled to Tehran to support mediation efforts. It marked the second such visit in less than a week. An Arab official said the latest diplomatic push aims to secure clearer Iranian commitments regarding its nuclear programme, while also seeking more detailed assurances from Washington on the gradual release of frozen Iranian funds. Despite ongoing mediation, all three sources cautioned that it remains uncertain whether Iran will significantly soften its position or agree to the revised terms. "As said previously, Qatar has been and continues to support the Pakistan-led mediation efforts; we have been consistently advocating for de-escalation for the sake of the region and its people," a Qatari diplomat said.

Tensions during Trump-Netanyahu call

Behind the scenes, Trump and Netanyahu reportedly held a lengthy and difficult discussion on Tuesday evening. According to a US source briefed on the call, Trump informed Netanyahu that mediators were working on a ‘letter of intent’ that would be signed by both the United States and Iran to formally end hostilities and launch a 30-day negotiation process covering issues such as Iran’s nuclear activities and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Two Israeli sources said the two leaders disagreed sharply over the best path forward, while a US source claimed that 'Bibi's hair was on fire after the call'.

The source also alleged that Israel’s ambassador to Washington privately informed US lawmakers that Netanyahu was deeply concerned following the conversation. However, an embassy spokesperson rejected that characterisation, saying that the ambassador does not comment on private conversations. Other sources noted that Netanyahu has consistently expressed concerns during previous negotiation attempts, even when agreements ultimately failed to materialise. "Bibi is always concerned," one source said.

Iran’s conditions for talks

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said successful negotiations would require the United States to end what Tehran described as ‘piracy’ against Iranian vessels and release frozen Iranian assets. The spokesperson also insisted that Israel must end its military operations in Lebanon. Both the White House and Netanyahu’s office declined to comment publicly on the reported discussions. Sources also hinted that Netanyahu is considering a visit to Washington in the coming weeks for further talks with Trump.