/'BETTER NOT DO THAT': Trump issues another BIG warning to Iran after Khamenei's death

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Mar 1) issued yet another threat to Iran after confirming the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Trump's reaction came after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) vowed to severely punish the “murderers” of the supreme leader. In a statement that was a warning to Israel and the US, IRGC also said that they will be launching the “most ferocious” operation in history against Israel and US bases. Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran warned regional countries and said that American bases will be considered American territory. Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the “pure blood” of supreme leader Ali Khamenei, will “eradicate American-Zionist oppression and crime.”

Reacting to the above statements, Trump in a post on Truth Social said that if Iran resorts to retaliatory attacks, they will be met with a “force never seen before.” “Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!” Trump had earlier said that bombing would continue "uninterrupted throughout the week" or as long as necessary.



Add WION as a Preferred Source

Khamenei killed in Iran-US strike

In the intervening night of Feb 28-Mar 1, US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is dead. Trump took to Truth Social and described Khamenei as “one of the most evil people in history," adding that he and his team was not able to escape as they were unable to avoid Israel and America's “intelligence and highly sophisticated tracking systems.”

This comes after the United States and Israel bombed several areas in Iran, including the capital, Tehran, in what they described as "preemptive attack." The operation was named Operation Lion's Roar by Israel and Operation Epic Fury by the US. In retaliation, Iran bombed several US bases and top sites in the neighbourhood including UAE and Bahrain. The situation is still developing with Israel announcing fresh attack on Iran’s ballistic missile launchers, air defense systems.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.