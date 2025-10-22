/‘Attempt to impose political measures’: Israel rejects ICJ ruling demanding it to meet ‘basic needs’ of people in Gaza, facilitate aid

Israel on Wednesday (Oct 22) rejected a ruling by the International Court of Justice that stated that it was obliged to facilitate the passage of aid into Gaza and meet the “basic needs” of the population. Calling it a predictable ‘advisory opinion’, Israel called the ruling “yet another political attempt to impose political measures” against the country. The court also recalled the obligation not to use starvation as a method of warfare.

“Israel categorically rejects the ICJ’s ‘advisory opinion,’ which was entirely predictable from the outset regarding UNRWA,” foreign ministry spokesman, Oren Marmorstein, posted on X. “This is yet another political attempt to impose political measures against Israel under the guise of ‘International Law.’”

What did ICJ say in its ruling?

In its Wednesday ruling, the ICJ said that Israel, which did not take part in the proceedings, must not use starvation of the civilian population in Gaza as a means of waging war. It added that Israel is obliged to ensure the basic needs of the people and must provide essential supplies for their survival. ICJ also said that Israel must facilitate aid into Gaza provided by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

“The court considers that Israel is under an obligation to agree to and facilitate relief schemes provided by the United Nations and its entities, including UNRWA,” ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa said. “As an occupying power, Israel is obliged to ensure the basic needs of the local population, including the supplies essential for their survival.”

Iwasawa further added, “The court recalls Israel’s obligation not to use starvation of the civilian population as a method of warfare.”

The ICJ also said Israel had not stood up its allegations that UNRWA members also worked for Hamas.

Meanwhile, Norway said that it will propose a UN General Assembly resolution demanding that Israel lift restrictions on aid to Palestinians following the ICJ ruling on the war. “Norway intends to follow up on this (ICJ) decision with a new resolution at the UN General Assembly,” Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said.

“No country can place itself above its obligations under international law. This is essential, both for Palestinians and for all other populations living in situations of war and conflict,” he added.