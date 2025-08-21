/‘Aim to hold trilateral meeting’: Zelensky says ready to meet Putin but on THIS condition

Add as a preferred source on Google

Published: Aug 21, 2025, 16:01 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 16:16 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Photograph: (AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has agreed to hold trilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, but only if Kyiv is given security guarantees.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday (Aug 21) expressed his willingness to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, but only after Kyiv receives security guarantees. He further suggested that the trilateral talks between the two leaders, along with US President Donald Trump, could take place in Switzerland, Austria or Turkey.

“We want to have an understanding of the security guarantees architecture within 7–10 days. And based on that understanding, we aim to hold a trilateral meeting,” also with US President Donald Trump, Zelensky said.

“Switzerland, Austria –- we agree... For us, Turkey is a NATO country and part of Europe. And we are not opposed,” he said of possible venues.

