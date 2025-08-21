/‘Aim to hold trilateral meeting’: Zelensky says ready to meet Putin but on THIS condition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday (Aug 21) expressed his willingness to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, but only after Kyiv receives security guarantees. He further suggested that the trilateral talks between the two leaders, along with US President Donald Trump, could take place in Switzerland, Austria or Turkey.

“We want to have an understanding of the security guarantees architecture within 7–10 days. And based on that understanding, we aim to hold a trilateral meeting,” also with US President Donald Trump, Zelensky said.