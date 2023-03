The Zontes 350X was launched in India last year. It is one of five products that the Chinese brand Zontes has brought to India via Motovault. And, at a starting price of INR 335,000, the Zontes 350X is also one of India's most affordable sports tourers. But being a Chinese product, does the 350X offer the same level of build quality as its rivals? Watch our first-ride review to find out.