/Zimbabwe Horror Crash: 27 Killed After Churchgoers’ Minibus Collides With Truck

At least 27 people have been killed in a horrific road crash in Zimbabwe after a minibus carrying churchgoers collided head-on with a truck. The deadly collision occurred on Friday night in central Zimbabwe, south of the capital Harare. According to police, the minibus was carrying members of an indigenous Christian church who were travelling to a conference when the crash occurred. Police said the foreign-registered truck was overtaking another vehicle when it collided head-on with the minibus. The impact caused the minibus to burst into flames, reducing the vehicle to a charred shell. At least seven people were injured in the crash. Local reports said 23 people died at the scene, while others later died after being taken to hospital. Authorities said the total number of passengers travelling in both vehicles was not immediately known. The tragedy has once again highlighted Zimbabwe’s wider road safety crisis. Human error is reportedly responsible for a large majority of crashes in the country, while poor road conditions and dangerous driving also contribute to deadly road accidents. Across Africa, road crashes claim around 300,000 lives every year, accounting for roughly a quarter of global road deaths. The United Nations says Africa has the world’s highest road fatality rate despite having only around 3% of the world’s vehicle fleet. Watch the latest updates on the deadly Zimbabwe road crash, the victims, police investigation and Africa’s ongoing road safety crisis.