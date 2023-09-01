'Zero-based budgeting’ strategy: How ISRO keeps space missions so cost-effective

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
ISRO's latest feat continues to stun the whole world. India became the first country to land on the lunar south pole. But what makes the feat extraordinary is the fact that ISRO kept the budget so low that it was eclipsed by many Bollywood and Hollywood movie budgets. Watch this video to know how ISRO control its budget.

