Zelensky: Ukraine recaptures 400 settlements in Kharkiv region

Published: Sep 15, 2022, 08:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky claims that the Northeastern Kharkiv region has been almost entirely retaken from Russian troops. Zelensky said that almost 400 settlements had been recaptured since Kiev launched a counter-offensive
