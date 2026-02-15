/Zelensky Criticises Orban, Hungarian PM Hits Back at Zelensky With 'No EU Membership' Warning

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has taken a sharp dig at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, accusing him of prioritising domestic politics over regional security as tensions flare over Budapest’s stance on the war. In remarks that quickly grabbed headlines, Zelenskyy said Orban was “only growing his belly, not his army", a pointed criticism seen as targeting Hungary’s reluctance to ramp up military preparedness or deepen its support for Kyiv.